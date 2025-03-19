Natixis Advisors LLC Has $19.02 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AptarGroup worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.96 and a twelve month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

