Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,776 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Getty Realty worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 923.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

GTY opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.21%.

Getty Realty Profile

