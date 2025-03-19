NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires £149.50 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison bought 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($194.36).
Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 17th, Mike Maddison purchased 107 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.73 ($193.36).
NCC Group stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The firm has a market cap of £438.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120.60 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.20 ($2.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.64.
About NCC Group
NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.
Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.
