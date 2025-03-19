NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan Sells 3,848 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.81 million, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

