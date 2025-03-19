Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 317,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period.

NML opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

