New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMTZ opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $21.74.
About New York Mortgage Trust
