New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTZ opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

