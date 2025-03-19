NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Featured Articles

