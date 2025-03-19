Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 241,950 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

