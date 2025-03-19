Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.81 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

