Next Capital Management LLC Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after buying an additional 302,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $544.48 and its 200 day moving average is $539.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

