Nkarta (NKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Nkarta to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $38,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

