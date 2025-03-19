Noah Berkowitz Sells 8,658 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARVN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 95,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,115. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Arvinas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

