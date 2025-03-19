North Forty Two & Co. Buys Shares of 24,512 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 4,881,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

