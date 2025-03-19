North Forty Two & Co. Makes New $485,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VUG opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.92 and a 200-day moving average of $401.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.