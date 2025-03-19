North Forty Two & Co. Makes New $485,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
VUG opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.92 and a 200-day moving average of $401.38.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
