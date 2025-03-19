North Forty Two & Co. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.