North Forty Two & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of North Forty Two & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Forty Two & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHO opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

