North Forty Two & Co. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596,367 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,055,000 after acquiring an additional 850,612 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 847,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 540,925 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHH stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

