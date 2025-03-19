Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.06. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 200,880 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
