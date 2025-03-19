Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.06. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 200,880 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.16 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.