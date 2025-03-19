Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NRIX stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $55,798.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares in the company, valued at $785,047.65. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,711.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,634,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047,329 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,120,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,999 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,447,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,608,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

