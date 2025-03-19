Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NPV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 40,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,329. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

