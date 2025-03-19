NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NXU had a negative return on equity of 219.40% and a negative net margin of 5,280.30%.

NXU Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NXU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. NXU has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

NXU Company Profile

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

