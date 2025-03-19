Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 7,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

OCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of $809.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oculis by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oculis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

