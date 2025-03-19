OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 89.4% annually over the last three years.
OFS Credit Price Performance
NASDAQ OCCIN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 4,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $24.29.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
