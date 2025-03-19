OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

