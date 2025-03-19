OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.78 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,311,000 after acquiring an additional 203,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,425,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,701,000 after acquiring an additional 844,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,933,000 after purchasing an additional 807,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.