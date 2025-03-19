Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Eric Robert Kelleher Sells 5,895 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Okta Stock Down 2.4 %

Okta stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $8,680,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

