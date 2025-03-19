Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.564-$2.586 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

