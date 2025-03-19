Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

