ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Rating Increased to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,470,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,283,000 after purchasing an additional 645,566 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

