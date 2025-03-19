Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Onex Price Performance

ONEXF remained flat at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. Onex has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.14% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Onex Cuts Dividend

About Onex

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0721 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.