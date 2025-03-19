Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 366,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $12,595,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $149.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $418.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

