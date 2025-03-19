OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Fred Hite Sells 6,443 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CFO Fred Hite sold 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $160,172.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,606.54. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 1.8 %

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $617.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

