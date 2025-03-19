Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

