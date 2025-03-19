OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after buying an additional 494,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,571,000 after buying an additional 648,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dynatrace by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,611,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after acquiring an additional 292,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

