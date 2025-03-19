OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 1,749 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 136,719 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 192,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 112,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

