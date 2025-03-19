OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 319,557 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,557 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $99.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

