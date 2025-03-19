Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3794657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,800.32% and a negative return on equity of 289.38%.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.