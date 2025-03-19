Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oxford Square Capital stock remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 307,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,951. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

