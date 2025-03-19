Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Square Capital stock remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 307,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,951. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
