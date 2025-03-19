P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

