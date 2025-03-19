PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 94,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.