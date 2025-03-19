Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.31 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.97). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 305.50 ($3.97), with a volume of 419,550 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.20. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pantheon International had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

About Pantheon International

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

