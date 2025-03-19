Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $270.75 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.