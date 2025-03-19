Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Ready Capital worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 398,005 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,746,000 after acquiring an additional 287,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $828.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -18.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RC. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

