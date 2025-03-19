ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 688,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.65% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

ParaZero Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRZO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 370,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,576. ParaZero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.