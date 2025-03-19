Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,154.0 days.

Partners Group Trading Up 1.7 %

PGPHF stock traded up $24.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,499.96. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,500.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,450.64. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $1,262.86 and a 1-year high of $1,590.12.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

