Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,154.0 days.
Partners Group Trading Up 1.7 %
PGPHF stock traded up $24.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,499.96. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,500.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,450.64. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $1,262.86 and a 1-year high of $1,590.12.
Partners Group Company Profile
