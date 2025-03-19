Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Trading 5.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.45 and last traded at $218.72. 140,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 698,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,245,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.