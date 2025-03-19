PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $57.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

