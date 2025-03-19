PDS Planning Inc Has $415,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 659,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in CSX by 387.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 98,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 282,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

