PDS Planning Inc Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 134,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,544.18. This trade represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,055,209 shares of company stock valued at $289,943,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

