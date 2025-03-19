PDS Planning Inc Invests $448,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

